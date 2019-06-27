PITTSBURGH - The trial for a Penn Hills man accused of causing a crash that killed his 2-year-old niece gets underway Thursday.
Police allege that Taylor Jefferson was driving north on the Parkway in May 2017 when he stopped the car in the left lane and put the car in reverse.
That is when police said a car hit Jefferson’s car, killing Saryiah Jefferson, who was a passenger in the car.
Police say there wasn’t a car seat and Saryiah wasn’t strapped in with a seatbelt.
Her father, Tyrek Jefferson, was sitting in the passenger seat.
Police allege both men were under the influence of drugs and alcohol at the time of the crash.
