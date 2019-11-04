  • Trial starts Monday for man accused of killing Officer Brian Shaw

    GREENSBURG, Pa. - The man accused of killing New Kensington Police Officer Brian Shaw will go on trial on Monday.

    Jurors were picked this past week.

    Rahmael Holt is charged with first-degree murder in Shaw's death in 2017.

    Shaw was shot several times during a traffic stop and chase.

    Holt has maintained his innocence and says he was not the one who fired that shots that killed Shaw.

    Prosecutors are seeking the death penalty.

    The trial is expected to last for nine days.

