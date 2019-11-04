GREENSBURG, Pa. - The man accused of killing New Kensington Police Officer Brian Shaw will go on trial on Monday.
Jurors were picked this past week.
You can customize your WPXI News App to receive alerts for Allegheny County news. CLICK HERE to find out how.
Rahmael Holt is charged with first-degree murder in Shaw's death in 2017.
>> PREVIOUS COVERAGE: What we know about fallen Officer Brian Shaw
Shaw was shot several times during a traffic stop and chase.
Holt has maintained his innocence and says he was not the one who fired that shots that killed Shaw.
Prosecutors are seeking the death penalty.
The trial is expected to last for nine days.
PREVIOUS COVERAGE:
- Suspect in shooting death of New Kensington police officer heading to trial
- Suspect in shooting death of New Kensington police officer in custody
- What we know about Rahmael Sal Holt, the suspected killer of police Officer Brian Shaw
- People, police departments leaving condolences for Officer Brian Shaw
- Mayor: Officer Brian Shaw's fatal shooting an 'unimaginable tragedy'
- Penguins honor fallen officer Brian Shaw before game against Chicago
- Local law enforcement officers killed in the line of duty remembered
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}