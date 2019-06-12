  • Triple shooting during graduation party at Airbnb leaves 1 dead

    Updated:

    PITTSBURGH - A triple shooting during a graduation party at an Airbnb left one person dead and two others hurt late Tuesday night in Pittsburgh’s Hill District.

    Officers responded about 11:30 p.m. to the area of McNeil Place after a ShotSpotter notification alerted them to multiple shots fired.

    Related Headlines

    You can now customize your WPXI News App to receive alerts on breaking news. CLICK HERE to find out how.

    A man was found dead at the scene, along with a young woman who was on a porch suffering from a gunshot wound to her upper body, authorities said. The woman was taken to a hospital in critical condition after officers pulled her about a block away to safety and waited for paramedics.

    The third shooting victim, who suffered minor grazing injuries, got to a hospital on their own, police said.

    Investigators have not identified the victims, but said they are all either teenagers or young adults.

    Neighbors told Channel 11 News teenagers were at the home, which operates as an Airbnb, celebrating a graduation and birthday. They said the home is rented out regularly.

    A motive for the shooting is unclear and no arrests have been made.

    TRENDING NOW:

     

    © 2019 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories