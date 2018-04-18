  • Triple shooting kills 2 in Fayette County

    Updated:

    CONNELLSVILLE, Pa. - Two people were killed in a triple shooting Tuesday night in Fayette County, authorities said.

    Police were called about 8:30 p.m. for the shooting on Hill Street, off East Fairview Avenue, in Connellsville.

    Two people died from their wounds, officials said. One was pronounced dead at the scene and the other died after being transported via ambulance.

    Police said the third person who was shot was flown to a Pittsburgh hospital for surgery.

    Fayette County District Attorney Richard Bower said there is no threat to the public.

    TRENDING NOW:

     
     

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories

  • Headline Goes Here

    Triple shooting kills 2 in Fayette County

  • Headline Goes Here

    Border shooting case jury adjourns for day without verdict

  • Headline Goes Here

    Jury set to deliberate in Border Patrol agent's murder trial

  • Headline Goes Here

    Police: 2 targeted in deadly shooting at Vegas casino picnic

  • Headline Goes Here

    Reports: Police moved past deputies to enter Florida school