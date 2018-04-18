CONNELLSVILLE, Pa. - Two people were killed in a triple shooting Tuesday night in Fayette County, authorities said.
Police were called about 8:30 p.m. for the shooting on Hill Street, off East Fairview Avenue, in Connellsville.
Two people died from their wounds, officials said. One was pronounced dead at the scene and the other died after being transported via ambulance.
Police said the third person who was shot was flown to a Pittsburgh hospital for surgery.
Fayette County District Attorney Richard Bower said there is no threat to the public.
