PITTSBURGH - A triple shooting left one person dead and two others hurt late Tuesday night in Pittsburgh’s Hill District, police said.
Officers responded about 11:30 p.m. to the area of McNeil Place after a ShotSpotter notification alerted them to multiple shots fired.
Channel 11’s Mike Holden is working to find out what led to the shooting -- for Channel 11 Morning News.
A man was found dead at the scene, along with a woman who was suffering from a gunshot wound to the upper body, authorities said. The woman was taken to a hospital in critical condition.
The third shooting victim, who suffered minor grazing injuries, got to a hospital on their own, police said.
You can now customize your WPXI News App to receive alerts on breaking news. CLICK HERE to find out how.
Investigators have not identified the victims, but said they are all either teenagers or young adults.
No arrests have been made.
#BREAKING Pittsburgh Police say all of the victims are “either teenagers or young adults.” They’re working to ID them. @WPXI pic.twitter.com/FdK68LzYFf— Mike Holden (@WPXIMikeHolden) June 12, 2019
TRENDING NOW:
- "Walk or I'll stab you." Woman who was raped behind laundromat describes attack
- 3-month-old baby girl dies in sweltering car after mother forgets her
- Coroner stands by report that woman died from THC overdose
- VIDEO: Black bear stretches its legs in Washington County neighborhood
- DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}