Trooper delivers baby on California freeway

A trooper with the California Highway Patrol was in the right place at the right time Monday when he helped deliver a baby on a Sacramento County freeway.
Officer Jeffrey Lloyd was completing a traffic stop, when someone in a gray car pulled up behind him and started honking their horn.
He learned that the woman in the passenger seat was in labor, and about to give birth.
Lloyd notified dispatch and then ran to his car to grab some medical equipment.
Moments later, a baby girl entered the world, but there was a problem.
"She wasn't making any sound," said Lloyd. "Her umbilical cord was wrapped around her neck. I unwrapped her, said 'What the heck am I supposed to do now?' Put her on mom's stomach, and the baby instantly started crying."
Lloyd stayed with the mother and baby until help arrived.
The mother and child were both taken to a nearby hospital, and are currently doing fine.
