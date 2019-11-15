PITTSBURGH - A man who nearly ran down Pennsylvania State Police troopers after he ransacked cars parked at Pittsburgh’s Rivers Casino is expected to face charges, authorities said.
The incident happened in October after troopers were called to the fourth floor of the casino’s parking garage, where 21-year-old Bryce Flowers was trying to steal from cars, according to police.
When troopers approached Flowers, he was in a vehicle that was determined to have been stolen, police said. He refused to get out and nearly ran over two troopers as he drove backward and forward.
The troopers had to jump out of the way to avoid being hit multiple times, according to a criminal complaint.
You can customize your WPXI News App to receive alerts to Allegheny County news. CLICK HERE to find out how.
“Of all places, this is the last place you would want to try something because of the camera coverage and the great security they have. It was foolish,” Richard Britanik, who parks in the garage, said.
Police said they plan to charge Flowers with several counts of aggravated assault and reckless endangerment.
During the incident, investigators noticed a woman in the front seat of the vehicle who had her hands up in an attempt to surrender.
TRENDING NOW:
- Myles Garrett hits Steelers QB Mason Rudolph with his own helmet, starting brawl near end of game
- 26 toddlers found behind false wall at Colorado day care
- ‘You could've killed him’: Players, analysts react after Steelers’ Rudolph hit with helmet
- VIDEO: Dollar Tree receives warning about their over-the-counter drugs they sell/a>
- DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}