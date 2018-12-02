Troopers seek good Samaritan who helped victims of Route 422 pileup

State police are looking for woman they say comforted the victims of a scary pileup crash in Lawrence County this week.
Several vehicles, including a transit bus and a tractor trailer, were involved in the pileup on Route 422 in Shenango Township on Wednesday.
RELATED STORY: Several vehicles involved in crash on Route 422 in Shenango Township
Troopers say a woman who was driving behind the tractor trailer and witnessed the crash stopped to provide support and comfort two occupants of a Toyota Highlander that was part of the pileup as they waited for medical attention.
The driver of the Toyota told troopers the woman’s support was “immeasurable” and she wants to personally thank the good Samaritan.
If you are this person or know who she is, contact Trooper Matthew Woloszyn at the New Castle barracks at 724-598-2211.
