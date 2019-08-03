PITTSBURGH - Emergency crews rushed to the scene of a pickup truck that flipped over onto its roof midday on Saturday.
Police and fire crews said the crash was reported about 11:45 a.m. Saturday in the area of Mountain Avenue and Wagner Street near Becks Run Road.
Our crew at the scene saw a large rock next to the truck laying in the middle of the road. First responders found a Dodge Ram that had rolled. The driver and anyone else in the truck ran off before police arrived.
Police said the truck came back as stolen out of Brentwood.
