EVERSON, Pa. - A pickup truck smashed right into a home in Everson early Saturday morning, emergency officials said.
A pickup truck plows into this house in EVERSON, Fayette County. A neighbor told me it almost hit her house-- the story on Channel 11 Saturday Morning News #wpxi pic.twitter.com/VsX3jPXgNE— Lori Houy (@WPXI_Lori) September 28, 2019
Officials with the Everson Volunteer Fire Company said there was someone was trapped during the crash for a brief time.
The crash occurred on Brown Street.
You can customize your WPXI News App to receive alerts for Fayette County news. CLICK HERE to find out how.
TRENDING NOW:
- 'Bring the kids home': Grandparents of endangered infant plead for swift return
- PA Attorney General sides with Governor about decriminalizing marijuana
- Grandparents remove boy from school due to repeated bullying
- VIDEO: Young people might be turning to black market for vape products
- DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}