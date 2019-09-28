  • Truck smashes into house in Everson

    EVERSON, Pa. - A pickup truck smashed right into a home in Everson early Saturday morning, emergency officials said.

    Officials with the Everson Volunteer Fire Company said there was someone was trapped during the crash for a brief time. 

    The crash occurred on Brown Street. 

