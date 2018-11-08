Truck crashes into car dealership in Greensburg

GREENSBURG, Pa. - A pickup truck crashed into a car dealership in Greensburg Thursday morning.
Emergency dispatchers said the crash, which was reported about 3:30 a.m., happened at Sendell Motors on Route 30.
No injuries were reported.
