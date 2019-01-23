Truck remains stuck in home after crashing into it days ago

DERRY TOWNSHIP, Pa. - No one was hurt when a driver slammed into a Derry Township home this week while the residents were sitting inside.
The crash occurred Monday night on Ligonier Street. While the truck still sits wedged in the corner of the home, experts have to check the structural integrity of the house.
Melanie Marsalko is talking to the homeowner about the crash that knocked him to the ground, and is getting a close look at the damage, for Channel 11 News at 5:30 p.m.
