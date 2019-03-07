Truck spins out, nearly gets hit by semi in Michigan

A truck driver in Michigan has luck on his side after almost getting hit by a tractor-trailer.
Dash camera footage posted on the Portage Department of Public Safety's Facebook page captured the close call on I-94 in Kalamazoo County.
The video shows a truck spinning onto the shoulder before sliding back on the roadway and into the path of the semi.
The semi truck driver was able to maneuver around the truck in time.
Officials say only minor injuries were reported.
