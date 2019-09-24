0 Local politicians react to impeachment inquiry against Pres. Trump

PITTSBURGH - Tuesday afternoon, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi announced a formal impeachment inquiry against President Trump.

"Today, I'm announcing the House of Representatives is moving forward with an official impeachment inquiry," Pelosi said. "I'm directing our six committees to proceed with their investigations under that umbrella ... The president must be held accountable."

Below you will find reactions from politicians representing Pittsburgh and Pennsylvania at all levels. This will continue to be updated as we get responses from more of our elected officials.

Statement from Rep. Conor Lamb (Democrat, PA-17)

As I said yesterday, we need to get the full text of the whistleblower complaint by Thursday, not just the transcript of one phone call.



It appears that we will learn more facts in the coming days, and I'll have more to say after that. — Conor Lamb (@RepConorLamb) September 24, 2019

Statement from Rep. Mike Doyle (Democrat, PA-18)

"The allegations in the reports that I have seen are mind-boggling. That the President of the United States would withhold Congressionally directed funds to an ally in need, in order to compel it to smear a political rival, seems to amount to blatant extortion for personal political gain.



"It is essential that Congress receive the whistle-blower complaint and evaluate its credibility. If there is evidence that the President has broken the law while conducting foreign affairs, Congress has the obligation to investigate the alleged wrongdoing – and the Administration has no right to withhold the whistle-blower's report from Congress. "Several months ago, I called for an impeachment inquiry of President Trump to begin immediately, and I have been frustrated and angry that the Trump Administration has stonewalled Congress and refused to comply with valid subpoenas as we have exercised our Constitutional oversight responsibilities.



"I believe that the recent allegations only add to the urgency of a full and immediate impeachment inquiry – and that Congress must use all of the powers granted it by the Constitution to carry out its oversight responsibilities and get the facts. If the latest allegations are accurate, that would be a gross misuse of the powers of his office on a number of levels and, in my opinion, an impeachable offense."

Statement from Congressman Guy Reschenthaler (Republican, PA-14)

"This is a sad day for our democracy. Speaker Pelosi's decision to begin a formal impeachment inquiry based on secondhand allegations shows just how desperate the Democrats are to undo the will of the American people. President Trump has agreed to release the unredacted transcript of his phone call with the president of Ukraine and the House Intelligence Committee has yet to hold any hearings on this matter. Calling for impeachment before learning the facts sets a dangerous precedent and shows that once again, House Democrats are putting political theatre before the needs of the American people."

