LOS ANGELES - A vandal has destroyed President Donald Trump's star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.
Los Angeles police Officer Ray Brown says the vandalism was reported around 3:30 a.m. Wednesday and someone was subsequently taken into custody. Brown did not have any further information about the person.
Related Headlines
Brown says a pickax was used in the vandalism.
TRENDING NOW:
- 2 bodies found in home; investigators seen wearing hazmat suits
- Kraft Heinz Issues Taco Bell Cheese Dip Recall Due to Botulism Concerns
- 1 person shot outside bar near PPG Paints Arena during concert
- Severe Weather Team 11 Interactive Radar
- RAW VIDEO: Two bodies found in Ambridge home
The star placed on Hollywood Boulevard near Highland Avenue in 2007 recognizes Trump for his work on the reality show "The Apprentice."
Trump's star was previously vandalized by a man swinging a sledgehammer and pickax days before the November 2016 election.
___
Information from: KABC-TV, http://abclocal.go.com/kabc/
Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}