    PITTSBURGH - Transportation Security Administration officials emptied out a can of confiscated items at Pittsburgh International Airport, and inside were knives, scissors, bats, saws, throwing stars and more.

    TSA officials said so far this year, they have confiscated 35 pounds of weapons.

    "Flyers are up. We are screening more people. When you screen more people, more people come with more items," said Mike Inghram. 

    The problem, according to TSA officials, is that not only are these items a safety issue, bringing these things through security causes the checkpoint to slow down as agents investigate. That means travelers may not make it to their destination on time.

