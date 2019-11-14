MOON TOWNSHIP, Pa. - A woman was stopped with a loaded handgun Wednesday at Pittsburgh International Airport, according to the Transportation Security Administration.
The woman, from Morgantown, West Virginia, was at a security checkpoint when TSA officers stopped her.
Officials said the .380 caliber handgun, which was loaded with seven bullets, is the 33rd handgun caught at the airport so far this year. Compare that to 2018, when 34 firearms were found by TSA officers.
After the gun was discovered Wednesday, the TSA contacted the Allegheny County Police Department, which responded to the checkpoint.
Police confiscated the gun and detained the woman for questioning, officials said.
