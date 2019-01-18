TSA workers, union to rally Friday at Pittsburgh International Airport

MOON TOWNSHIP, Pa. - Transportation Security Administration workers and their union are expected to rally at Pittsburgh International Airport Friday morning.
The rally, scheduled for 11 a.m. on the airport’s ticketing level, will call for an end to the partial government shutdown.
About 220 of the approximately 500 TSA workers represented by AFGE Local 332 work at Pittsburgh International, according to Channel 11’s news exchange partners at TribLIVE.
AFGE Local 332 President William Reese released the following statement Thursday:
“I have over 450 people at 14 airports. All of my people are dedicated, they are coming to work. They know our work is vital to the traveling public and they are proud to do their jobs. They all want the shutdown to end and we can be paid. Things will start getting rougher as the days go on, mortgage, car payments, food, child care and utilities!”
