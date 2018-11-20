TUESDAY AT 5: Abandoned oil wells hidden under thousands of local properties

There's a hidden danger under thousands of properties in Pennsylvania: abandoned oil wells. The Department of Environmental Protection says they know of at least ten thousand wells in Pennsylvania, but there are possibly more than 500,000 out there. Most of them stretch along Western Pennsylvania, and the DEP says if left unplugged, they could prove to be a big danger.
In 2011, a series of explosions in the Bradford area of the state was linked to abandoned wells. One explosion destroyed a man's home.
Channel 11 News Anchor David Johnson headed out with the DEP to some local well sites to see home homeowners have had to respond to these surprising discoveries feet from their home.
He found out what homeowners should look for, and what they need to do right now if they suspect an abandoned well could be on their property, on Channel 11 News starting at 5 p.m. Tuesday.
