0 TUESDAY AT 5: Disorder in children could become more common because of opioid epidemic

We know the opioid epidemic has more victims than those addicted to drugs. Loved ones are also impacted, especially the children of addicts.

Channel 11 has covered countless stories of children found wandering alone with an overdosed parent at home. Experts say for some children, the danger will not be apparent for years, but can be just as scary. One foster family found that out the hard way. They spoke to Channel 11 on the condition of anonymity, to protect their adoptive children.

"We were under the impression that we were going to open our arms and take them into our laps and love them, and give them this wonderful life they deserved," the mother told us. "We found out early on, that's not the road we were on."

Tuesday at 5, that family details to Channel 11 the trauma they have faced because of Reactive Attachment Disorder, a disorder caused by neglect. Why they think the heroin epidemic will only lead to many stories like their own, and why they feel they have no where to turn for help.

