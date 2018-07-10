TUESDAY AT 5: How Pittsburgh is working to avoid nursing shortage

Channel 11 is looking out for your health. We heard the country could be facing a critical nursing shortage in the next four years, so we started looking at what Pittsburgh is doing to try to avoid that.
The American Nurses Association says the country will need one million new nurses to graduate by 2022 to meet the aging health care needs. We asked UPMC's Chief Nurse Executive Holly Lorenz what she is doing to meet that need.
"I challenged every school of nursing to double their enrollment," Lorenz said. "I told them without a doubt, we'd be able to hire that many nurses."
The schools would like to meet that demand, but they are facing several roadblocks.
On Channel 11 News at 5 p.m., We look at the problems that are keeping local schools from meeting the nursing need. We ask what they are doing to adapt to the changing face of health care over the next decade.
