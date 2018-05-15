TUESDAY AT 5: Hundreds of illegal dump sites found across Allegheny County

Target 11 is always looking for stories that affect you. When Target 11's Rick Earle noticed illegal dump sites all over the Pittsburgh area, he contacted city groups to find out what was being done about it.
We've been following illegal dumping stories for the past five years, and we get frequent calls from viewers who are upset about trash, debris and tires left outside their homes. These sites are eyesores and are difficult to clean up.
A new report by Allegheny CleanWays found 486 illegal dump sites across Allegheny County. Volunteers can't keep up with keeping them clean, and surveillance cameras at the sites are only leading to some convictions.
On Tuesday at 5 p.m., Target 11 looks at why so many tires are being dumped on spots across Pittsburgh and discusses a new idea to stop illegal dumping.
