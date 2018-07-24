TUESDAY AT 5: Military families waiting weeks for belongings after moving to new base

A military family started looking for help after weeks left waiting for their belongings to arrive in a move to a new base. They soon found out, they were not alone. The family had to wait more than a month for the movers to arrive and was forced to send their children to stay with family so they had beds to sleep in.
"I've been through my ups and downs in this uniform," Staff Sergeant Washington said. "And they've felt it too. But when they feel it, then it hurts me. And i can't stand that."
There is a moving company many members of the military are required to use. The moves are paid for by taxpayer dollars, but many families say they are waiting weeks or even months to get their belongings.
Tuesday at 5 p.m., why the military keeps paying this company for moves and why the company says it can't get the belongings to the new bases any faster.
TRENDING NOW:
- Jordan Brown's father speak outs after son's murder conviction overturned
- Man who stole $36 worth of beer, shot by store owner, dies of injuries
- Jury finds man guilty of shooting, killing 2 sisters in attempted robbery
- RAW VIDEO: Duck boat raised from lake bottom
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}