TUESDAY AT 5: Study finds link between heavy social media use in teens and ADHD symptoms

A recent study found a link between heavy social media use in teens and ADHD symptoms. The study from the University of South California looked at teens throughout their high school years. It found those with heavy social media use were more likely to report ADHD symptoms by senior year.
Dr. Ana Radovic spends a lot of time studying teens. She is an adolescent medicine physician at UPMC. She says that study linking heavy social media use in teens to ADHD symptoms makes her think of multitasking.
"If we really want to do a good job on something, then we need to sit and focus on what we are doing," Dr. Radovic told us, and she said that isn't happening.
Tuesday at 5 p.m., she tells Channel 11 why multitasking and smartphones are hurting concentration in teens, and the simple step parents need to take to help their children focus.
