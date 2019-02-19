  • TUESDAY AT 5: The rising cost of insulin

    Updated:

    PITTSBURGH - Lauren Granata is planning a trip to Canada, but it's not a vacation. She's going to get the medication she needs to survive.

    "When I spoke to a pharmacy right across Niagara Falls in Canada, she quoted me at $36 dollars a vial for the insulin that I use," Granata said. "Right now, in the U.S....that insulin vial is about $330."

    Download the WPXI News App for more from 11 Investigates

    The cost of a common insulin has risen nearly 600 percent over the last 18 years with no change in manufacturing. In other words, a vial that cost $35 in 2001 now costs around $300.

    11 investigates what's driving the price hike and why drug companies say they're not to blame, Tuesday on Channel 11 News starting at 5:00 p.m.

    CLICK HERE TO SUBMIT A TIP TO CHANNEL 11 NEWS or call our tipline and leave us a message: (412) 237-4963.

    © 2019 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories