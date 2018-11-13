TUESDAY AT 5: Tree stands more dangerous than guns for hunters

Hunters know to have something orange on hand while out in the woods, to make sure they don't become a victim of an accidental shooting. Channel 11 found out hunters are bringing something far more dangerous than a gun out into the woods with them. It's a tree stand.
Tree stands allow hunters an elevated platform to look for game and to watch their surroundings, but they can be dangerous when not used correctly. That's why the Game Commission is putting out new billboards across our area, warning hunters to wear a harness.
Tuesday on Channel 11 News at 5 p.m., anchor David Johnson goes out with a local hunter who shows him just how fast a slip on a tree stand can turn dangerous. We find out why even stands that look sturdy could be deadly, and why tree stands are more dangerous to hunters than guns.
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}