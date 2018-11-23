Turkey Bowl tradition in Squirrel Hill has special meaning this year

Pittsburgh - This isn’t just any Turkey Bowl Football game in Squirrel Hill.
“This is 50 years of really close friends being together," Don Silverman said.
The tradition started with four 13-year-old boys in 1968 in Mellon Park.
There’s a deep history between the men those boys grew to be today and their families, and there’s also deep heartache.
Some of the men told Channel 11 they knew of the victims in the horrific shooting at the Tree of Life and have a deep connection with the synagogue.
“My parents are buried in the Tree of Life cemetery, my brother is buried in the Tree of Life cemetery, so yeah, there’s a connection," Rick Simon said.
Watch a full report from Channel 11's Lindsay Ward below:
TRENDING NOW:
- Police: Man killed his baby hours after it was born to 15-year-old girl, encased body in cement
- Robust ticks now a year-round problem in some areas, even in the winter
- 3 people in ‘very critical condition' after becoming trapped in burning home
- VIDEO: Woman receives kidney from fellow Penguins fan after sign spotted at game
- DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}