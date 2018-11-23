  • Turkey Bowl tradition in Squirrel Hill has special meaning this year

    Pittsburgh - This isn’t just any Turkey Bowl Football game in Squirrel Hill.

    “This is 50 years of really close friends being together," Don Silverman said.

    The tradition started with four 13-year-old boys in 1968 in Mellon Park.

    There’s a deep history between the men those boys grew to be today and their families, and there’s also deep heartache.

    Some of the men told Channel 11 they knew of the victims in the horrific shooting at the Tree of Life and have a deep connection with the synagogue.

    “My parents are buried in the Tree of Life cemetery, my brother is buried in the Tree of Life cemetery, so yeah, there’s a connection," Rick Simon said.

