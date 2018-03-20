  • Turnpike at standstill due to tractor-trailer accident

    Updated:

    UPDATE 2:07 p.m.: The Pennsylvania Turnpike said one of the accidents in cleared.

    A tractor-trailer accident has caused major issues on the Pennsylvania Turnpike.

    Both directions of the turnpike are closed at mile marker 88, which is between the New Stanton and Donegal exits. There is a jackknifed tractor-trailer at mile marker 88 and a second accident involving a tractor trailer at mile marker 91.

    We have a Channel 11 photographer at the scene who said sleet was falling.

    We will continue to monitor the conditions and bring you any developments.

