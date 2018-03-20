UPDATE 2:07 p.m.: The Pennsylvania Turnpike said one of the accidents in cleared.
CLEARED: Accident I-76WB bet MM88.6 & MM88.5, bet Donegal(Exit 91) & New Stanton(Exit 75)— PA Turnpike Alerts (@PATurnpikeAlert) March 20, 2018
A tractor-trailer accident has caused major issues on the Pennsylvania Turnpike.
Both directions of the turnpike are closed at mile marker 88, which is between the New Stanton and Donegal exits. There is a jackknifed tractor-trailer at mile marker 88 and a second accident involving a tractor trailer at mile marker 91.
We have a Channel 11 photographer at the scene who said sleet was falling.
TURNPIKE CLOSURE: The westbound PA Turnpike is now closed at the Breezewood Exit (#161) due to a tractor trailer crash at milepost 88.6 westbound. All westbound vehicles must exit at Breezewood. Reentry point is New Stanton (#75). pic.twitter.com/162Pg1Rc1A— Carl DeFebo (@cdefebo) March 20, 2018
We will continue to monitor the conditions and bring you any developments.
