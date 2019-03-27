  • Turnpike buys out properties after consistent flooding due to construction

    Updated:

    MCDONALD, Pa. - The turnpike bought out seven properties in McDonald after they repeatedly flooded due to construction.

    One of them was a local business, which ended up moving 3 miles away.

    >>PREVIOUSMcDonald residents blame construction for constant flooding

    Channel 11's Cara Sapida is talking to the business owners about what the turnpike commission is doing to help them in their new location, and showing you the brand new retention ponds built to prevent future flooding, on Channel 11 News at 5:45 p.m.

    TRENDING NOW:

     

    © 2019 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories