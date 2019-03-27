Turnpike buys out properties after consistent flooding due to construction

MCDONALD, Pa. - The turnpike bought out seven properties in McDonald after they repeatedly flooded due to construction.
One of them was a local business, which ended up moving 3 miles away.
>>PREVIOUS: McDonald residents blame construction for constant flooding
Channel 11's Cara Sapida is talking to the business owners about what the turnpike commission is doing to help them in their new location, and showing you the brand new retention ponds built to prevent future flooding, on Channel 11 News at 5:45 p.m.
TRENDING NOW:
- Tractor-trailer overturns, sending cab off I-79; traffic backups building
- Pittsburgh City Council passes controversial gun legislation in initial vote
- Police need help identifying young boy found wandering along street
- VIDEO: DUI Suspect Sprayed Axe Into His Mouth To Cover Smell Of Alcohol, Police Say
- DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}