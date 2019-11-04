0 Turnpike going completely cashless by late 2021

HARRISBURG, Pa. - No cash will be accepted along all 552 miles of the Pennsylvania Turnpike starting in late 2021, according to the Pennsylvania Turnpike Commission.

Since the PTC began studying the changeover to cashless tolling, more than 30 agencies in 14 states have put systems into place using All-Electronic Tolling.

Once the conversion is complete, Turnpike officials said drivers who are used to paying with cash or credit will receive a PA Turnpike TOLL BY PLATE bill in the mail. A picture of their license plate will be taken, and the bill will be mailed to the vehicle's owner. Drivers with E-ZPass will pay as usual.

But what does this mean in terms of jobs? Turnpike officials said they are committed to not having any layoffs prior to Jan. 1, 2022. Collectors will continue to staff toll plazas to guide drivers during the transition.

When AET is implemented across the entire Turnpike, the cost of a trip will still be determined by the customer's entry and exit point. Drivers will pass through the toll plazas without stopping for a ticket or to pay with cash.

Existing toll plazas will eventually be decommissioned and torn down as overhead steel structures are put up to house the cameras and other electronic-tolling equipment.

“This schedule is possible due to the success of our AET pilot locations, two in eastern PA and two on the western side of our system,” said PTC CEO Mark Compton. “Data from these pilots is clear: Performance is on par with projections after 58 million AET transactions have been processed to date at four cashless-tolling locations. We expect the same of our newest AET conversions at the Gateway Toll Point near Ohio in Lawrence County and the Greensburg Bypass (PA Turnpike 66) in Westmoreland County.”

