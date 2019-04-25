MOUNT PLEASANT, Pa. - The Pennsylvania Turnpike is closed eastbound in Westmoreland County due to a crash.
The crash happened just after 2 p.m. Thursday near mile marker 86.4, which is between the New Stanton and Donegal exits.
The crash involved a tractor trailer and a car.
According to dispatchers the coroner was called to the scene along with a medical helicopter.
This is a developing story.
Channel 11's Melanie Marsalko is headed to the scene. Watch Channel 11 News at 5 p.m. for updates on delays and the cause of the crash.
