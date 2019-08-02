PITTSBURGH - Officials with PennDOT said a section of the Pennsylvania Turnpike will shut down for a time over the weekend so crews can install a new digital message system sign.
Agency officials said the closure will take place from midnight to 5 a.m. Sunday in the westbound lanes between the Allegheny Valley Interchange (Exit 48) and the Butler Valley Interchange (Exit 39).
You can now customize your WPXI News App to receive alerts for stories like this one. CLICK HERE to find out how.
PennDOT officials recommended the following detour for westbound traffic exiting at the Allegheny Valley Interchange:
- Follow Freeport Road south (0.7 miles)
- Right to State Route 910 west (0.5 miles)
- Take ramp to State Route 28 south (7.5 miles)
- Take ramp to State Route 8 north to Butler Valley Interchange (10 miles)
Turnpike officials said there will be alternate route cards available to drivers when exiting the highway during the closure. They added drivers should expect more traffic on the detour route during the closure.
Here is a map showing the stretch of highway that will close:
TRENDING NOW:
- Mother seen driving with child in lap while on cellphone
- ‘You're gonna kill me': Body cameras show man's death at hands of Dallas cops
- Toddler dies after drowning in family pool, police say
- RAW VIDEO: Hit and run at 7th Ave and Fort Duquesne Blvd
- DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}