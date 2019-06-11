NEW STANTON, Pa. - A tractor-trailer caught fire Tuesday morning at a gas pump at a service plaza along the Pennsylvania Turnpike, emergency dispatchers said.
The fire was reported shortly after 3 a.m. at the service plaza in New Stanton at milepost 77.6 westbound. The plaza has been closed as a precaution.
We’re working to find out how the fire started and when the plaza will reopen -- for Channel 11 Morning News.
Dispatchers said the tractor-trailer and the fuel pump island were damaged, but no one was hurt.
On Scene : working trailer truck fire at the fuel pumps . Pa turnpike pic.twitter.com/diHDxWMq8J— Lloyd Crago (@Firechief26) June 11, 2019
