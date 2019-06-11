  • Turnpike service plaza closed after tractor-trailer catches fire at gas pump

    NEW STANTON, Pa. - A tractor-trailer caught fire Tuesday morning at a gas pump at a service plaza along the Pennsylvania Turnpike, emergency dispatchers said.

    The fire was reported shortly after 3 a.m. at the service plaza in New Stanton at milepost 77.6 westbound. The plaza has been closed as a precaution.

    Dispatchers said the tractor-trailer and the fuel pump island were damaged, but no one was hurt.

