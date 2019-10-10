TURTLE CREEK, Pa. - Police have two streets blocked off in Turtle Creek and are investigating possibly related crime scenes.
On Stewart Street, at least 10 evidence markers are visible and neighbors told Channel 11 they heard between 10 and 20 gunshots.
There are two scenes in Turtle Creek. One on Larimer Avenue, the other on Stewart Street. Neighbors say they heard at least 8-10 shots. A live report at 5 on @WPXI pic.twitter.com/TaATLoZVFp— Amy Hudak (@amy_hudak) October 10, 2019
Two blocks away on Larmier Avenue there is also a crime scene being investigated.
County police told Channel 11 that one person was taken to the hospital from the Stewart Street scene, although details about who that is and their condition have not been released.
Channel 11's Amy Hudak is in Turtle creek working to learn more. She will have a live report on 11 News at 6.
