    TURTLE CREEK, Pa. - Police have two streets blocked off in Turtle Creek and are investigating possibly related crime scenes.

    On Stewart Street, at least 10 evidence markers are visible and neighbors told Channel 11 they heard between 10 and 20 gunshots.

    Two blocks away on Larmier Avenue there is also a crime scene being investigated.

    County police told Channel 11 that one person was taken to the hospital from the Stewart Street scene, although details about who that is and their condition have not been released.

