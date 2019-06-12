  • Police investigating car break-ins at popular park

    HEMPFIELD TOWNSHIP, Pa. - At least two vehicles were broken into at a popular park in Westmoreland County.

    The suspects took bags and purses, and left shattered glass behind in the Twin Lakes Park parking lot.

    "It looked like they punched their arm in and unlocked it from the inside," Brittany Gouker, one of the victims, said.

    Gouker's purse was stolen from her car while she was at the playground with her son.

    "I locked my cards and funny enough, two minutes later I get dinged from capital one saying my card was attempted to be used," she said.

    County Park police shared video with Channel 11 of the robber trying to use Gouker's card at Walmart in Latrobe. 

    “Having a playground that has such inclusive stuff I was like oh this is the perfect place to go but now I don’t think I want to go there anymore," she said.

    Gouker's purse was recovered in a yard nearby, but her cards and cash were not in it.

