  • 2 bridges closed after barges break loose on Monongahela River

    Updated:

    RANKIN, Pa. - Around 15 barges loaded with coal broke loose along the Monongahela River near the Rankin Bridge on Thursday.

    Two of the barges sunk, three struck the Rankin Bridge and four are still moving down the river toward the Homestead Grays Bridge, officials said. 

    Both bridges are closed, according to officials. An inspection crew is expected to arrive soon at the Rankin Bridge to check for any damage.

    The Port Authority originally said the Homestead Grays Bridge reopened, but then went on to say they received "bad information."

    The Army Corps of Engineers and the U.S. Coast Guard have been notified. 

    The Coast Guard asked for private tugboats and other watercraft to assist in rounding up the barges, and those vessels are in the process of securing them, according to Allegheny County officials.

    TRENDING NOW:

     
     

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories

  • Headline Goes Here

    2 bridges closed after barges break loose on Monongahela River

  • Headline Goes Here

    School fight sends paraprofessional to hospital

  • Headline Goes Here

    Body pulled from Monongahela River near Steelers' practice facility identified

  • Headline Goes Here

    Body pulled from Monongahela River identified

  • Headline Goes Here

    What you need to know about Pittsburgh's three rivers