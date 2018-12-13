Two guns seized at Pittsburgh International Airport checkpoints in two days

Two local men were stopped with loaded guns in their carry-ons at Pittsburgh International Airport in a two-day period.
A Bethel Park man was stopped Thursday at a security checkpoint with a 9 mm handgun loaded with 12 bullets. The man told Transportation Security Administration agents he travels with valuables and carries a gun with him, but forgot he had it on him.
A Pittsburgh man with a 9 mm handgun loaded with three bullets was stopped at a security checkpoint Thursday morning. He too claimed he forgot he had the gun.
Both men were detained for questioning by Allegheny County police and their guns were confiscated.
Each man is facing a $3,900 fine.
RESOURCE LINK: Traveler information for firearms and ammunition
These are the 33rd and 34th handguns found at security checkpoints at Pittsburgh International this year.
