  • Two local area ice rinks open for season

    Updated:

    ALLEGHENY COUNTY, Pa. - Get your skates ready! With temperatures dropping two area ice rinks have opened.  

    North Park and South Park ice rinks opened Friday. 

    Admission ranges between $3 and $6 depending on your age.  

    The season runs through mid-March, weather permitting.  

    You can now customize your WPXI News App to receive alerts to Allegheny County news. CLICK HERE to find out how.

    TRENDING NOW:

     

    © 2019 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories