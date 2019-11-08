ALLEGHENY COUNTY, Pa. - Get your skates ready! With temperatures dropping two area ice rinks have opened.
North Park and South Park ice rinks opened Friday.
Admission ranges between $3 and $6 depending on your age.
The season runs through mid-March, weather permitting.
You can now customize your WPXI News App to receive alerts to Allegheny County news. CLICK HERE to find out how.
TRENDING NOW:
- 1 dead, several injured in chemical incident at Buffalo Wild Wings in Massachusetts
- Roaches, more than a dozen other health violations found at popular Pittsburgh restaurant
- Part of busy North Hills road closed after water main break
- RAW VIDEO: Snow covering roads in Cranberry Township
- DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}