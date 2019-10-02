HARMAR TOWNSHIP, Pa. - Two men were taken to the hospital after an apparent family dispute ended in a stabbing at a motel in Harmar Township.
Police said the incident happened around 4 p.m. Tuesday at the Valley Motel.
The two men, who are family members, stabbed each other after a fight escalated inside the motel, according to investigators.
There were other people at the motel at the time of the stabbing, but no one else was injured.
Both men were hospitalized with unspecified injuries, and their conditions are unknown at this point. Neither of them were identified.
Allegheny County Police have taken over the investigation and are working to get more details on what led to the violent fight.
