PITTSBURGH - Police issued a crime alert for the University of Pittsburgh after two men – one armed with a gun – tried to rob a man in the street.
The incident happened Wednesday night just a few blocks away from Pitt’s campus on St. James Place, which is near Bates Street and the Boulevard of the Allies in Oakland.
The victim told investigators he was walking in the alleyway when the two men approached him and demanded his belongings. Instead, he yelled for help, and the two men took off toward Semple Street.
Officers are still searching for those two men, neither of whom have been identified.
Anyone with information regarding the incident is asked to call police.
