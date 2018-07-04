  • Two people shot overnight near bar in Penn Hills

    PENN HILLS, Pa. - Penn Hills police are investigating an early morning shooting outside a bar.

    According to investigators, two people were leaving The Spot Bar on Frankstown Road just after 2 a.m. Wednesday when they were shot. Officers found shell casings in the parking lot.

