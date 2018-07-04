Two people shot overnight near bar in Penn Hills

PENN HILLS, Pa. - Penn Hills police are investigating an early morning shooting outside a bar.
According to investigators, two people were leaving The Spot Bar on Frankstown Road just after 2 a.m. Wednesday when they were shot. Officers found shell casings in the parking lot.
Channel 11's Erin Clarke is in Penn Hills talking to police and working to learn more about the victims - for Channel 11 News, starting at 5 p.m.
We’re getting more details about an early morning shooting in Penn Hills... pic.twitter.com/hiExyeTcrI— Erin Clarke (@ErinClarkeWPXI) July 4, 2018
