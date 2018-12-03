CENTER TOWNSHIP, Pa. - Two police cruisers were hit by a suspect during a chase through a busy Beaver County community Monday, police said.
Investigators said officers were searching for a stolen truck around 10 a.m. in Center Township.
Related Headlines
If you want to receive BREAKING ALERTS, please download our WPXI News App. You can also follow WPXI on Facebook and Twitter.
Channel 11 learned when police spotted the truck, the driver and two juveniles inside took off, police said.
Police said the 5-minute chase reached speeds of up to 60 mph.
WPXI's Amy Marcinkiewicz is getting an update from investigators for Channel 11 News beginning at 5 p.m.
TRENDING NOW:
- 'Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer' sparks debate over bullying, bigotry
- Moving photo of George H.W. Bush's service dog lying near casket
- Cards for Christmas: Family asks for letters for child with brain cancer
- VIDEO: Foster mom forced child to wear electric dog collar, police say
- DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}