  • Two police cruisers hit during chase through busy community

    CENTER TOWNSHIP, Pa. - Two police cruisers were hit by a suspect during a chase through a busy Beaver County community Monday, police said. 

    Investigators said officers were searching for a stolen truck around 10 a.m. in Center Township.

    Channel 11 learned when police spotted the truck, the driver and two juveniles inside took off, police said.   

    Police said the 5-minute chase reached speeds of up to 60 mph.  

