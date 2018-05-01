  • Two stabbed during disturbance in New Castle

    Updated:

    NEW CASTLE, Pa. - Two people are in the hospital after being stabbed in Lawrence County early Tuesday.

    Investigators tell Channel 11 a disturbance started in a car and spilled onto Reynolds Street in New Castle after midnight. 

    Two victims were stabbed. A female suspect claimed to be injured well, police said. 

    Their conditions have not been released.  Police continue to investigate the incident. 

    Channel 11's Mike Holden is reaching out to investigators and working to find out what prompted the disturbance that led up to the stabbing for Channel 11 News at Noon.

