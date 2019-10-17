  • Two students hit by cars in as many days in Penn Hills; parents plead for solution

    PENN HILLS, Pa. - In a two-day span, two students in Penn Hills were hit by cars.

    One of the children – a 6-year-old – was crossing the street to get on the bus, and the other – a 13-year-old – was hit in his school’s parking lot.

    “Pay attention, we’re talking about children,” said the family of the middle school student that was hit.

