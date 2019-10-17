PENN HILLS, Pa. - In a two-day span, two students in Penn Hills were hit by cars.
One of the children – a 6-year-old – was crossing the street to get on the bus, and the other – a 13-year-old – was hit in his school’s parking lot.
“Pay attention, we’re talking about children,” said the family of the middle school student that was hit.
On 11 at 11, how the two students are doing and the plea from the family of one of the victims.
TRENDING NOW:
- Man pulls gun on two women during road rage incident near Rivers Casino, police say
- Panera Bread defends mac and cheese after employee posts video on TikTok
- WATCH: 'Wheel of Fortune' contestant jokes about 'loveless marriage,' being 'cursed' with stepkids
- VIDEO: Man in custody after ramming police car, leading them on chase
- DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}