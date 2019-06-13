  • Driver who led police on a chase charged in two robberies

    PITTSBURGH - A police chase through Pittsburgh streets led to the arrest of a man wanted for two armed robberies.

    The chase ended in a crash Wednesday at the corner of Penn and Negley avenues in East Liberty.

    Police said the Jeep involved was stolen and was reportedly used in robberies in Turtle Creek, West Mifflin and Braddock. The driver of the Jeep was identified as 18-year-old Tyrese Jackson.

    Investigators said he's the man in the surveillance photo below which was taken during a robbery of the 7/11 store in Turtle Creek on June 10. The robber got away with $86.

    Provided by Allegheny County Police

    Jackson is also charged in a robbery attempt at the BP gas station in West Homestead earlier that morning. The clerk would not open the cash register.

    After he was taken into custody Tuesday, police searched Jackson's home and found a blue jacket, black gloves with a Steelers logo and a gun, according to a criminal complaint. 

