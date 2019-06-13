PITTSBURGH - A police chase through Pittsburgh streets led to the arrest of a man wanted for two armed robberies.
The chase ended in a crash Wednesday at the corner of Penn and Negley avenues in East Liberty.
Police said the Jeep involved was stolen and was reportedly used in robberies in Turtle Creek, West Mifflin and Braddock. The driver of the Jeep was identified as 18-year-old Tyrese Jackson.
Developing: tonight at 5 that police chase in east liberty yesterday resulted in more charges filed against the driver today. What investigators found in his bedroom that they say linked him to two armed robberies. Tonight at 5 #wpxi— Rick Earle (@WPXIRickEarle) June 13, 2019
Investigators said he's the man in the surveillance photo below which was taken during a robbery of the 7/11 store in Turtle Creek on June 10. The robber got away with $86.
Jackson is also charged in a robbery attempt at the BP gas station in West Homestead earlier that morning. The clerk would not open the cash register.
After he was taken into custody Tuesday, police searched Jackson's home and found a blue jacket, black gloves with a Steelers logo and a gun, according to a criminal complaint.
TRENDING NOW:
- Suspect in shooting of David Ortiz also wanted in Pennsylvania
- Assisted living facility robbed in South Hills
- ‘What the heck?' Creepy creature shows up on security cam, leaves homeowner dumbfounded
- VIDEO: Survivor speaks out after attacker is accused in 2 new sexual assaults
- DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}