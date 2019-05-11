PITTSBURGH - An Uber driver is accused of harassment and kidnapping after he allegedly held two women against their will in his vehicle early Saturday morning.
Richard Lomotey, 36, is charged with two counts of kidnapping, two counts of false imprisonment and two counts of harassment.
According to the criminal complaint, Lomotey was driving for Uber and was taking the women from Homewood to Penn Hills.
Police said he veered away from the route on his Uber app. According to the criminal complaint, he parked the car near the intersection of South Homewood Avenue and Penn Avenue, locked the doors, then told the women, "You're not going anywhere."
Both women managed to escape. They identified him to police using their Uber app.
