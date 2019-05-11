PITTSBURGH - An Uber driver is accused of harassment and kidnapping after he allegedly held two women against their will in his vehicle early Saturday morning.
Richard Lomotey, 36, is charged with two counts of kidnapping, two counts of false imprisonment and two counts of harassment.
According to the criminal complaint, Lomotey was driving for Uber and was taking the women from Homewood to Penn Hills.
We're going through the criminal complaint and will have more details on Channel 11 News at 6 p.m.
