Uber hikes prices in Pittsburgh by 10 percent

It just got a little more expensive to take an Uber in Pittsburgh.
On Friday, the ride-sharing service increased its rates by 10 percent, according to an announcement in the app.
The hike includes base, per-mile and per-minute rates. In addition, the booking fee went up by 30 cents.
Riders will still see fare estimates before requesting a ride.
Uber said the increases are to cover rising costs.
