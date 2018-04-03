  • Uber hikes prices in Pittsburgh by 10 percent

    It just got a little more expensive to take an Uber in Pittsburgh.

    On Friday, the ride-sharing service increased its rates by 10 percent, according to an announcement in the app.

    The hike includes base, per-mile and per-minute rates. In addition, the booking fee went up by 30 cents.

    Riders will still see fare estimates before requesting a ride.

    Uber said the increases are to cover rising costs.

