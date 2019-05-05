  • Uber, Lyft drivers expected to go on strike Wednesday worldwide

    If you use ride-sharing apps Uber and Lyft, you might have some trouble getting a ride Wednesday.

    Drivers for the two apps will be joining forces across the globe by going on strike.

    They want better job security, higher wages and more benefits, including paid time off.

    Ride-share contractors from Los Angeles to New York to London plan to protest.

    The strike will come one day before Uber expects to go public.

    A Lyft spokeswoman told the Associated Press that Lyft drivers' hourly earnings have increased over the last two years.

