Uber rewards program launches in Pittsburgh

PITTSBURGH - Uber finally rolled out its Rider Rewards in Pittsburgh this week.
You can join the program on the app.
You'll earn points for each ride you take, which can be redeemed for cash back, free rides or other upgrades.
Customers can also spend their points on Uber Eats deliveries.
